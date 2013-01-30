Facebook’s Daily Mobile Users Exceed Daily Desktop Users For The First Time

For the first time, more people are logging into Facebook daily on mobile than on desktop, the company announced in its fourth-quarter earnings report Wednesday.

Facebook now has more than 680 million users who log in using their mobile devices each month, an increase of 57% since last year.

Until recently, the company had no way to monetize this disproportionately growing mobile userbase. It didn’t launch its first mobile-only product until last June, when it introduced mobile sponsored stories. It launched its second, a product that advertises third-party apps, in August.

The revenue from these products is, like the mobile userbase, growing quickly. This quarter, its new mobile advertising products accounted for 23% of its overall ad revenue, up from 14% last quarter.

Other highlights from the earnings report:

Revenue: Facebook’s fourth-quarter revenue totaled $1.585 billion, an increase of 40% over the same time last year.

Advertising Revenue: While advertising revenue increased 41% from the same time this year, payments and other revenue, if adjusted to account for revenue in the extra month of December, stayed about the same year over year.