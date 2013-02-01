For New Orleans Developers, The Super Bowl Is Less About Football And More About Apps

Technically, it was a hackathon. A passel of programmers converged for a 48-hour marathon coding session to develop and launch a new collection of apps. Yet what’s standard fare for the technorati of Silicon Valley was a little more challenging for software developers in the Big Easy. For starters, the very name struck a discordant note.

“I had to go through every person on the Superbowl Host Committee and explain that we weren’t trying to hack the Superbowl servers,” says Travis Laurendine. As founder of Volnado, a NOLA-based startup that developed an API for musicians to interact with tech companies, Laurendine was well-versed in the innovative virtues of spending sleepless nights with a team of focused engineers. So he thought it would be the perfect approach to solving the types of pesky problems that arose for visitors to Indianapolis during the last Super Bowl, like how to find the nearest restaurant without a 2-hour wait for a table.





New Orleans is no stranger to sports events. The Superdome –once the refuge for victims of Hurricane Katrina– got a multi-million dollar makeover in 2011, just in time to host Super Bowl XLVII. It’s the tenth time the game will be played in the Crescent City and the first since the disaster.

But talk about timing. The city is expecting to welcome an estimated 150,000 additional fans smack in the middle of NOLA’s signature two-week event, Mardi Gras. According to professional services firm PwC US, the Super Bowl alone will generate $185 million in direct visitor spending on things like lodging, transportation, food, and–you guessed it–beverages.

Stephen Perry, president of the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau points out that there will be other free events such as games for kids at the convention center and a river front jazz and heritage festival timed to coincide with the game, adding yet another layer of entertainment options for visitors. “All of these events are part of what we call ‘company is coming,’” Perry says, adding that city is more than ready.

Since 2005 and subsequent disasters such as the BP oil spill and an economic recession, New Orleans still managed to add more than 500 restaurants and saw tourism dollars soar to a record $5.47 billion in 2011. Tax credits to small businesses have lured entrepreneurs, film tax credits have made NOLA “Hollywood South,” and Perry says that programmers and developers have contributed to a thriving tech scene supported by incubators such as Idea Village and the Louisiana Tech Council.

Perry says the CVB and other organizations have come a long way from using banner ads and PR events to lure visitors in the aftermath of Katrina. “We had a photo of family standing in front of shark tank at the aquarium with the tag line “Just for the record, this is the only part of the city still under water,’” Perry recalls with a laugh. Now Twitter and Facebook are regular parts of the digital toolkit. Even the mayor has tasked residents to tweet their favorite places (#BestOfNOLA) during the Super Bowl to show visitors the best local hotspots; volunteers will provide answers to any question tweeted @nolasuperbowl. Nawlins Cab launched an app to make it easier to hail a taxi no matter what street you’re on.