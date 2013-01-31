Fasten Your Seatbelts: The Future Of Shopping Looks A Lot Like Airline Travel

Fast-forward 10 years from now: You’re at the mall doing some shopping, scrambling to get the next great gift for a friend or loved one. How exactly will that retail experience be different than it is today?

I think the recent history of how we purchase and consume air travel gives us a pretty good indication.

Currently, an increasing number of us shop using our smartphones to compare prices and buy or wish-list the items we like from an online retailer. These e-retailers then deliver the products to our doorstep, offer free shipping and easy returns, and help the customer save money in the process. However, many of us still do our shopping in traditional brick-and-mortar stores. In return, we get access to an array of in-store-only services and features that are included in the price of your purchase: knowledgeable staff, personalized fittings, and the like.

In the wild, early days of airline deregulation, when I worked for American Airlines, buying an airline ticket had many similarities to current in-store retailers. You bought a ticket and everything else–-the meals, the checked luggage, the ability to pick your seat-–was included, or “all-in.”

As anyone who has flown commercial in the past 20 years can tell you, that’s no longer the case. Now we pay extra for everything.

Over the past few decades, the airline industry, pressured by skyrocketing fuel prices and roiling global competition, learned that customers care about price. They learned that customers care about price so much that they are willing to switch airlines to find a ticket that is just a dollar or two cheaper.

And, over nearly three decades, airlines became exceptionally capable of monitoring, managing, and matching the prices of their competitors–-and it happens lightning fast, hundreds of millions of times per day. There is no marketplace more fast-paced or technically advanced than that for air travel: mobile boarding passes, loyalty points for using the “right” credit card, added costs for in-flight food or checked luggage, and ticket prices that change by the second or faster.