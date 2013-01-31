5 Consumer-Driven Technologies That Will Reshape Society

Technology is changing relentlessly. It always has been, but the time scale is far more compressed these days. Faster development techniques (SDKs, APIs, Frameworks), massive low-investment distribution networks (iTunes, Google Play) and near-instant fabrication (Makerbot and more) have decreased the time it takes to travel from idea to functional product.

All this means that shifts can happen faster. We’re witnessing the collapse of decades-old constructs around us almost daily. But what we don’t realize is that technology consumers, not companies, are driving these revolutions based on their casual demands. It’s not a bad thing, it’s just that people often don’t understand how much power they have until everything’s changed around them. Sometimes the changes are so gradual, people don’t even recognize the technology revolutions they create.

Most of the time “the way it’s always been” needs to be disrupted, since it’s “super old school,” by which I mean centralized and generally wildly inefficient. And if there’s anything people can’t stand in a 24-7, always-on society, it’s inefficiency. Trust me, I’m one of those people (I wrote this article while learning to kite-board. It wasn’t easy.)

We’re on the brink of busting up the status quo through a citizen-engineered revolution the likes of which we’ve never seen. Here are the top 5 constructs that are being retired and rebuilt by technology even as you scroll.

1. Retired: The higher-education lecture hall. Gone are the days where you pay tens of thousands of dollars to sit in a room with thousands of other people, only to be talked at. In-person classes at universities are adapting to become more interactive in format, rather than a really expensive place to fall asleep.

Rebuilt: With massively open online courses, welcome to the 21st century lecture hall. Your classmate might be logging in from Abu Dhabi, bringing an entirely new viewpoint to the conversation. Universities like Harvard, MIT, and Stanford have started offering courses for free online, breaking down walls and giving educational opportunity to everyone, regardless of zip code or what’s in your bank account. (Perhaps I would have stuck around college a bit longer if I had something like this!)

2. Retired: The old way of designing and manufacturing physical stuff. By the time you had designed and prototyped a technical innovation in the past, chances are Apple would have already changed the shape of their iPhone (or connector or something). We needed more control and a way to innovate faster.