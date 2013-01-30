Twitter Tweaks For Better, Close-Up Photo And Video Viewing

Twitter just introduced a couple of tweaks that make it easier to share and view media within the platform. Now, you can view large versions of photos shared on Twitter without having to leave the original page. You can also watch video within Twitter from sources such as YouTube, Vimeo, and Twitter’s own Vine, the video startup it acquired back in October. We wrote about Twitter’s stealth rollout of Vine last week, and since then, Vine has been getting heat for a porn pic that accidentally made its way into the Editor’s Picks section. At least now you don’t have to leave Twitter to get your daily #vineporn.