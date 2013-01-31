How An Earthquake’s Tweets Helped Shape Twitter’s Trajectory

Cecil B. DeMille once gave a word of advice to aspiring filmmakers: “Start with an earthquake, then build to a climax.” Glenn Brown doesn’t make movies (though his job often does involve short videos). Nevertheless, Brown’s team, whose job is to help monetize Twitter, took an almost literal cue from DeMille.

As he explains below, it was an earthquake that led to some of his team’s cleverest ideas on how to help brands leverage Twitter (a recent, successful example: a Ford-sponsored instant replay deal with ESPN). We caught up with Brown to learn more about his team’s unlikely sources of inspiration, the rise of video on Twitter, and how the future is already with us–if only we can spot it.

FAST COMPANY: What do you do at Twitter?



GLENN BROWN: I work on a small team on the revenue side of Twitter called promoted content and sponsorships. We come up with ways for media companies and other creative folks to monetize their experience on Twitter.

You do some high-concept stuff.



We worked with the NBA to hook up backboard cameras from its slam dunk contest last year, so you’d have the backboard tweet out getting dunked on.

Where do you get these ideas?



We started with a fairly abstract concept, the idea of objects that tweet, and that set off a chain reaction of creative ideas.

One big moment for sparking a lot of ideas that then followed was the East Coast earthquake last year. People were hearing about the news on Twitter before they actually felt it. That got us interested in different usages of Twitter by objects. We found a seismic alert Twitter account in Santiago, Chile, created by a 15-year-old who’d hooked up seismograph readings directly to a Twitter account. We started thinking about how to translate this idea of a tweeting object to our world of media advertising, and came up with the idea for the backboard camera. We also worked with the Olympics 2012 committee to create a series of accounts, including a pool camera and table tennis camera. So basically we started with a fairly abstract concept, the idea of objects that tweet, and that set off a chain reaction of creative ideas.



