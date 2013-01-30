Do You Still Use A BlackBerry?

For one thing, RIM is no longer called RIM–rather, it’s just called BlackBerry (“one brand, one promise,” said CEO Thorsten Heins).

Heins today revealed two new BlackBerrys: the Z10 (which does not have a physical keyboard) and the Q10 (which still has a physical keyboard), plus a new operating system, the BB10. And none other than Alicia Keys is coming on board as BlackBerry’s new “global creative director”.

To be honest, I haven’t thought much about BlackBerry in recent months–pretty much everyone I know uses an iPhone (what does that say about the crowd I associate with?). I decided to ask the good people of the social media world if they still use a BlackBerry (and why).