Honda, Acura Owners May Get SiriTM Eyes Free

Honda announced on Wednesday that the 2013 Honda Accord and Acura RDX and ILX models will come quipped with the option of Apple ‘s SiriTM Eyes Free later this year for owners with a compatible iPhone, Engadget reported. SiriTM Eyes Free can help drivers with navigation, tune into their music or make calls without ever having to take their hands off the wheel.

The handsfree assistant, as Fast Company reported last year, is expected to come to a number of new car models including Mercedes, BMW and Jaguar. It is just the latest in handsfree assistants that continually are improving in car models across the world. Have you tried any of them out? Tell us in the comments which ones you thought were the best.

[Picture by Flickr user Photomonkey]