With BB10 Launch, BlackBerry Aims To Kill Apple’s “In-And-Out Paradigm”

That was the now-defunct Research in Motion’s Thorsten Heins today at the BlackBerry 10 event in New York City, where the company’s CEO attempted to put his money where his mouth is. Not only did Heins decide to rename the company BlackBerry–thus killing any and all RIM branding–but he introduced a pair of compelling smartphones that could give the struggling smartphone maker a fighting chance in the mobile market. BlackBerry’s two new flagship devices? The Z10, a sleek smartphone with a 4.2-inch display, and its less expensive cousin, the Q10, which retains a physical keyboard.

“This is real-time, true multitasking. In and out does not exist on BlackBerry 10”

But the true star of the show was BB10, the company’s new operating system which will finally enable BlackBerry to compete against Android and Apple’s iOS software. While Heins and software portfolio head Vivek Bhardwaj showed off a slew of interesting new features today in New York–many of which had been unveiled or leaked beforehand–the overarching theme of the company’s digital direction (and differentiation from others) is getting away from, as Heins put it, “the in-and-out paradigm.”

If you’re an iPhone user, you inevitably have an idea of what Heins is talking about. The in-and-out paradigm encompasses a user experience where going to a new app or service is a matter of leaving a different one. BB10 has been designed around an integrated experience that encourages multitasking and content sharing while eschewing the idea of quitting, well, anything, Apple’s iPhone home button be damned.

A UNIFIED EXPERIENCE

BlackBerry introduced myriad features today that moves the experience away from the in-and-out paradigm. There’s BlackBerry Flow, which lets users seamlessly hop from one app to the next just by swiping. There’s BlackBerry Hub, which culls all your emails, social updates, and texts into one centralized area, so you don’t have to bounce between applications. There’s also BlackBerry Remember, a tool to let you flag an email, webpage, bookmark, or document, and keep track of these items as sort of a universal to-do list.

And then there’s Peek, a swiping gesture to give users access to a notifications window without having to leave an application. Yes, this notification gesture and access already exists on iOS and Android. But the idea here is to bring the experience of the notification pane to all applications and services, enabling easier and more seamless navigation. Summarizing the philosophy behind BB10, Bhardwaj said, “It’s about moving between applications, not about home buttons, opening and closing…This is real time true multitasking. In and out does not exist on BlackBerry 10.”