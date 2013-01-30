IBM Is Sending Watson To College

For Watson, saving lives is apparently not a big enough challenge. So the IBM supercomputer famous in pop culture for beating “Jeopardy!” legends such as Ken Jennings is going back to school. It’s not going to be sitting in crowded lecture halls. But Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute students will soon be able to call themselves classmates with Watson
The Associated Press reports IBM is sending a Watson system to RPI for three years, where artificial intelligence researchers will work on ways to boost the computer’s ability to do complex math and understand natural English language sentences and conversational flow.
[Image: Flickr user LeWEB12]