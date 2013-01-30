Alicia Keys Joins BlackBerry As Global Creative Director. Will She Stop Tweeting From Her iPhone?

Alicia Keys is joining BlackBerry as its new “global creative director” the company announced Wednesday. According to a press release from her official site, the singer’s duties will include working “closely with app developers, content creators, retailers, carriers, and the entertainment community to further shape and enhance the BlackBerry 10 platform, and inspire creative use through its remarkable capabilities and functionality.”

At the announcement, according to reports, Keys said that she had been in a long-term relationship with BlackBerry but “I kind of broke up with you for something that had a little more bling…,” she added. “I started to have two phones and then I was playing the field… And then you called and said you were working out… now we’re exclusively dating again, and I’m really happy.”

But breaking up is, of course, hard to do–Gizmodo notes that Keys has very recently been tweeting from her iPhone.

Keys said she also hopes to work with fellow artists and other partners to build BlackBerry’s business. The Keys announcement came after RIM announced it was changing its name to BlackBerry.

