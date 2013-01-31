The 7 Essential Mobile Apps For When You Have To Work On Your Phone

In its December 1999 issue , Popular Science previewed an unusual new product. In addition to standard call functions, the “thin and rich” Ericsson R380 cellphone boasted a black-and-white touchscreen, built-in modem for web browsing, and a whopping 2 megabytes of RAM. The smartphone was born.

Fast-forward to 2013 and the smartphone may well be the most important productivity tool in–and out of–the office. This year an estimated 200 million workers will tap into mobile business apps to collaborate and conference, access and edit docs, check email, chat, and more on the go.

But there’s one dirty little secret: Most mobile business apps kill more time than they save. I preview hundreds of apps on the job at HootSuite. I see countless apps that make big promises and don’t deliver. They’re non-intuitive and plagued with clunky interfaces. They have tiny user bases and no customer support. They make simple tasks –like making a to-do list–ridiculously complex.

But the best of the bunch really do make working on the go easier. These seven free mobile business apps–a mix of tried-and-true classics and road-tested upstarts–merit a spot in the phone of any office warrior this year (For an unabridged list, consult the HootSuite app directory).

Brewster: Instant Rolodex. Between Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn–not to mention your email client–you likely have hundreds, if not thousands, of colleagues and customers you interact with. Brewster is a handy mobile app that pulls in contact info and other details from all of those platforms and creates eye-catching, in-depth profiles for each and every person. Using a “relationship algorithm,” the app automatically sorts contacts into “favorites,” “trending,” and other lists, and even sends out gentle reminders when you’re falling out of touch with someone. Another benefit: Brewster is fully searchable–not just by name, but keyword, location, and even photo.

Here On Biz: Meet your LinkedIn contacts in real life. Virtual connections are great, but nothing beats a face-to-face meeting. With Here On Biz, you can instantly see which of your LinkedIn contacts (as well as other LinkedIn users) are physically nearby, segmented into visitors and locals. Request a connection and you can chat directly via the app, ideally setting up the kind of in-person encounter that gets results. Here On Biz proves especially useful at conferences when trying to make sense of a sea of new faces and maximize meeting time. The app is free to use, though it is somewhat limited by the fact that only LinkedIn users actually running the Here On Biz app show up in searches.

HootSuite: All your social media, anywhere. This list wouldn’t be complete without plugging my own app. So yes, HootSuite is my company. But it’s not just fatherly pride when I say HootSuite Mobile is an amazing app for handling social media on the go. The app allows for publishing to all of your social networks–Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc. You can schedule messages for optimum times, attach files and photos, and shrink links. You can set up streams for monitoring customer feedback, and track clients and keywords across platforms.