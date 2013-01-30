RIM CEO Kills RIM Branding, Renames Company BlackBerry

At Research in Motion’s launch event today, BlackBerry (former RIM) CEO Thorsten Heins made a surprising announcement: RIM will no longer be RIM. Rather, the company has rebranded itself as BlackBerry, making the smartphone company less confusing for consumers and investors alike.

“It is one brand, one promise,” Heins said Wednesday at the event in New York City. Heins stressed that consumers are used to using BlackBerrys, that shareholders were used to investing in BlackBerry, and that employees were used to working for BlackBerry.

Thus, Heins said, the company will be renamed BlackBerry. Research in Motion and RIM branding is no more. Its NASDAQ ticker symbol, for example, which was formerly RIMM, will now be listed as BBRY.

[Image: Flickr user BlackBerry]