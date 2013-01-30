Nintendo Posts A Profit, But Future Sales Are Shaky

Nintendo’s been on shaky ground, but the company has just revealed some more positive news in its financial report: It’s back in profit, a year after its first ever financial loss. Profits for the nine months of the fiscal year were ¥14.5 billion ($159 million) compared to a ¥48 billion loss for the same period in 2011.

But it’s not all happy news in Marioland, because the company also cut sales forecasts for its new Wii U games console down to 4 million by the end of March–from an earlier prediction of 5.5 million. Sale predictions for the 3DS also slipped by 2.5 million. Given that Nintendo is pulling an Amazon-like maneuver and selling the Wii U at a loss, this isn’t good news.

[Image: Flickr user u hightechdad ser]