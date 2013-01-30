PETA Uses Manti Te’o Fake Girlfriend Scandal To Push Fake Chicken On Super Bowl Fans (Updated)

PETA will post its message on billboards using Te’o’s face with the tagline “Sometimes Faking It Is Better.”

Also noted in responses to current events on the PETA blog: They’re not thrilled about the Iranians’ use of monkeys in space travel either.

UPDATE: A PETA spokeswoman told Fast Company that the group was forced to pull the billboard “as we are complying with Te’o’s legal representatives’ request that we not run it.” But the company is still using the joke for some publicity.

“We wish Manti Te’o well and are grateful that his recent fake relationship allowed us to call attention to the very real cruelty of chicken factory farms and slaughterhouses,” PETA Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement. “Manti’s face has vanished from the ad, but all of our 100 percent cruelty-free vegan game-day recipes—including faux-chicken wings and sandwiches, potato skins, and more—are still available at PETA.org and are as delicious as a pick-six.”