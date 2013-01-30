Third Time’s A Charm: South Korea’s Satellite Launch A Success

South Korea today launched a weather satellite into space using a three-stage rocket. The mission of KSLV-1 has, so far, been a success, said Science Minister Lee Ju-Ho, and said his country had become a member of the “space-power nation” club. What its nasty neighbor to the North thinks of the mission, however, has yet to be documented. The rogue state launched a satellite via its own three-stager at the end of 2012, but with mixed results and is currently involved in the usual war of words with the South and United States.