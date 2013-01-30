Why Tweaking Your Career Vocabulary Can Radically Improve Your Life

Words are powerful. The language we use influences how we think, feel, act, and interact with the world. That’s why I propose a new kind of dictionary. One founded on the belief that we do not have to live how the world expects us to.

Why? Because far too often I hear people say “yes” for the wrong reasons. I hear people say “I should” instead of “I want” and “I’ll try” versus “I will.” I hear people putting themselves down for “procrastinating” when they don’t understand the underlying reasons. I watch people approach “work” as if it’s a 9-to-5 job and “passion” like it’s a hobby that can never be taken seriously. I hear people say “I can’t” because of self-imposed “limitations” that inevitably lead to “boredom,” “anxiety” and the fear of “failure.”

Here are the first 12 words in what I call my “Unconventional Dictionary,” a guide to living on your own terms and rewriting the story that guides your life.

yes. adverb.

1. a word only to be used when it reflects your true desires.

2. an expression used when you experience an overwhelming feeling of “Wow! That would be amazing! Absolutely! Hell yes!“

work. noun.

1. your individual contribution to the world.

2. activities that exist beyond the hours of 9 to 5.

3. the intersection of our talents, desires, and what the world needs.

passion. noun.

1. a powerful driving force existing inside every human being that, once unleashed, can make any vision and dream a reality.

2. something that fulfills you beyond the money you make.

limitation. noun.

1. outmoded beliefs that prevent you from taking action.