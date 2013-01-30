Want To Prove Your Company Is Human? Get Your CEO To Tweet

Big company executives are virtually invisible on social networks. Whether it’s CEOs, CMOs, or CIOs only a small number of them are finding time to engage with their peers and their customers on Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and other social networks. Most prefer to leave that to their marketing and PR teams.

That said, it seems that executives do realize the value of such an engagement. A survey conducted by Bazaarvoice in the summer of 2012 among 100 Chief Marketing Officers clearly showed that CMOs see value in social media. More than 82% of CMOs believe that social data has a measurable impact on brand awareness. More than 89% said that social data has influenced their decisions and 21% of those surveyed said social data affected at least one in five decisions they made.

But it goes beyond business accounts. There are a lot of benefits for the executives to have a personal digital presence. Social media helps amplify your voice. It offers the opportunity to learn and stay connected to industry peers. It allows you to create filters that would serve up relevant information in real time from the people you follow and read. It offers a plethora of competitive intelligence and updates on the latest trends. But most important, it humanizes the brand and positions executives as the industry authority on the topic (who will the media go to first if the crisis breaks or rumors hit?). And the benefits only grow with participation.

According the recent study by BRANDfog, “innovative C-Suite and senior executives are at the forefront of social engagement, utilizing social media to attract new talent, deepen brand loyalty, increase purchase intent, and establish brand transparency.” Specifically, survey results demonstrate that 80.6% of respondents believe that social media is an important communication channel for CEOs to engage with customers and investors, 68.7% of respondents believe that C-suite social media engagement enhances the perception that a brand is honest and trustworthy, and 83.9% believe that CEO social media engagement is an effective tool to increase brand loyalty. Executives’ personal engagement was viewed as a gateway to facilitate deeper connections with customers, employees, and shareholders.

Ann Charles, CEO of BRANDfog, says: “We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the culture of leadership, brought upon by social media, but sustained by the strategic inventiveness of smart CEOs. While social media is new, the nexus between communication and leadership is not. Many of the world’s greatest leaders–from Winston Churchill to Martin Luther King to Steve Jobs–have been highly skilled communicators. Social media, in all its forms, empowers CEOs to improve their communications skills, deepen their connections with people inside and outside the company, and emerge as more effective leaders.”

Executives who have been engaged socially for a while agree with the statement above. The CIO of SAP, for example, Oliver Bussmann, explained to The Wall Street Journal why he invests his precious time on social networks like Facebook and Twitter (@sapcio): “Social media gives the CIO a public voice on topics like innovation, business transformation, and IT delivery. When we communicate value, IT stops being a black box.”

Kim Stevenson, Intel’s CIO, told me: “Social computing has become the best way to gain and share knowledge. Whether you’ve gained a key insight from a publication, news article, a colleague or a customer, the value of that knowledge can only be enhanced by sharing it. Keeping knowledge in a silo kills velocity.” Incidentally she walks the talk: She is very active on Twitter (@Kimsstevenson) and loves to engage with new folks in the industry on social networks.