Meet Foursquare’s New Business-Friendly App

Foursquare debuted a new app Tuesday that makes it easier for businesses to take more control of their Foursquare interactions, the Next Web reported. The app, which is the second ever app released by Foursquare, allows users to activate and deactivate deals, track customer behavior, and post local updates.
The app also allows business owners to manage multiple locations and post updates to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. For more on how to operate the super-business-friendly app click here.
[Photo by flickr user Dailylifeofmojo]