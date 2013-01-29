With 128GB iPad, Apple Lets The Hardware Do The Talking

There were no cryptic emails. There was no breathless event booked at San Francisco’s Moscone Center. There was no PowerPoint. There certainly was no visible aura . There was only the product.

Today, with none of its usual pre-launch mojo, Apple announced a brand new iPad with a super-sized 128GB of storage space inside.

Here’s why the product could sell itself.

Critics love to say the iPad is for content consumption rather than creation. Indeed it’s one of the main promotional ideas behind Microsoft’s rival Surface device, which offers many of the benefits of MS’s desktop and office environments…so MS would have you believe.

The 128GB iPad is a definite attack at this idea. It’s why Apple quotes pro-level creation platforms like AutoCAD in the press release. Basically, Apple’s saying, there’s more space inside this iPad for you to create and store more stuff…no need to haul a laptop or storage with you on the road. Of course it will appeal to users who love to store tons of photos, video, and music on their iPads too, but it’s really not aimed at them–for price reasons, if nothing else.

A 128GB iPad is one way Apple’s appealing to professional users or the upper end of the business market. It squashes criticisms of its un-upgradeable storage space (a frequent saw used to promote Android units instead) and says, subtly, “if you regularly fly over the ocean and need to store more in-flight movies, or all those huge company PowerPoint presentations…this is for you.”

The income streams from enterprise and pro-user markets could be substantial. And Apple’s made an effort to secure them at very little personal expense: Little PR push, and probably little R&D or engineering effort to double the on-board chip storage was needed.