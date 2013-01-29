Geophysicist, Seismologist in California Developing Early Earthquake Warning System

A group of geophysicists and seismologists in California are working to create an early warning system for earthquakes in the quake-prone state, the Los Angeles Times reported. The system, which will cost $80 million to create, will give residents time to stop take immediate precautions when the ground starts to shake.

The early warning systems are available in many earthquake-prone areas including Mexico, Taiwan and Turkey, the Times reports. Last year a similar system was credited with saving lives in Tokyo when residents 200 miles from the epicenter received warnings before feeling any movement. Experts are hoping it can save lives during disasters like this one in Japan in 2011

[Photo by Flickr user Kevitivity]