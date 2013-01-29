advertisement
Egypt’s Intercontinental Hotel Sends SOS Over Twitter

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

The harrowing turmoil in Egypt continued as one hotel sent out an urgent SOS message on Twitter and an army chief warned the country could be heading for collapse on the military’s Facebook page.

On Twitter, the InterContinental Hotel pleaded for help as “thugs” stormed the building.

Eventually, their pleading worked and it seems that special forces arrived to save them.

But how long will they stay safe? On his Facebook page, Egypt’s armed forces chief General Abdul Fattah al-Sisi warned that the current crisis could “could lead to a collapse of the state”, the BBC reported.

To read more about the role social media has played in the uprising and changes in Egypt, click here.

