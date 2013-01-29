Egypt’s Intercontinental Hotel Sends SOS Over Twitter

The harrowing turmoil in Egypt continued as one hotel sent out an urgent SOS message on Twitter and an army chief warned the country could be heading for collapse on the military’s Facebook page .

On Twitter, the InterContinental Hotel pleaded for help as “thugs” stormed the building.

We r under attack and several thugs have entered the Semiramis … We need help #jan25 #jan28 #Tahrir #EgyPolice — InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013

THUGS HAVE ENTERED THE IC SEMIRAMIS ON THE CORNICHE! — InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013