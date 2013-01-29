Egypt’s Intercontinental Hotel Sends SOS Over Twitter

The harrowing turmoil in Egypt continued as one hotel sent out an urgent SOS message on Twitter and an army chief warned the country could be heading for collapse on the military’s Facebook page.
On Twitter, the InterContinental Hotel pleaded for help as “thugs” stormed the building.
We r under attack and several thugs have entered the Semiramis … We need help #jan25 #jan28 #Tahrir #EgyPolice
— InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013
THUGS HAVE ENTERED THE IC SEMIRAMIS ON THE CORNICHE!
— InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013
EMERGENCY! WE ARE UNDER ATTACK! SEVERAL THUGS HAVE ENTERED THE SEMIRAMIS! SEND HELP #jan25 #jan28 #Tahrir #EgyPolice
— InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013
.@wordydurke No help as of yet! Please spread the word! This is an #EMERGENCY!
— InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013
SOS If anyone knows anyone in #Military #Police #Government, please send help! Thugs in Lobby #Emergency #Tahrir #Jan28 #Egypt
— InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013
Eventually, their pleading worked and it seems that special forces arrived to save them.
Special forces are on scene and handling the situation. Thank you to everyone for your help and speedy response to our SOS!
— InterContinental (@ICSEMIRAMIS) January 29, 2013
But how long will they stay safe? On his Facebook page, Egypt’s armed forces chief General Abdul Fattah al-Sisi warned that the current crisis could “could lead to a collapse of the state”, the BBC reported.
