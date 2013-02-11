From The Editor: Lessons Of Innovation

The folks at Nike were not happy with Fast Company at this time last year. After appearing on our Most Innovative Companies ranking for four years, they weren’t included. Neither were several other perennials, including GE and Disney. It’s not that these businesses suddenly lost their mojo. But in a climate where the velocity of change is accelerating, these companies didn’t have a compelling-enough breakthrough for us to highlight.

The Most Innovative Companies list isn’t simply a ranking; it is constructed to represent the state of innovation in our economy. We placed Square founder Jack Dorsey on our cover a year ago because his company was revolutionizing mobile payments (and Square repeats this year, at No. 3, after rapidly expanding its footprint, notably via a megadeal with Starbucks). If Nike had come out with the FuelBand and Flyknit earlier, the company would have been worthy; this year, those innovations vault Nike to No. 1.

Facebook and Twitter don’t appear on this year’s list at all–and neither do 41 other companies from 2012’s list–so I’m sure we’ll face unhappy folks again. But as deputy editor David Lidsky writes in “Why Facebook and Twitter Are Not Most Innovative Companies,” “A spot on MIC, as we call it, is not a tenured position.” Perhaps Facebook’s graph search will return the company to No. 1 next year (as it was in 2010), or Twitter’s international efforts will deliver a boost. We’ll assess each on the merits.

The companies that did make this year’s list illustrate how in the Age of Flux continuous improvement, speed of change, and breadth of ambition are more important than ever. Among the lessons:

Many other lessons are contained in our industry-by-industry top 10 lists. We’ll be rolling out more on fastcompany.com in the weeks ahead. Those who act quickly can experience these lessons firsthand at Innovation Uncensored from April 23 to 24 in New York, where we’ll feature Most Innovative honorees past and present. See innovationuncensored.com for details.

Robert Safian

editor@fastcompany.com