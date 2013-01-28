Marissa Mayer: Yahoo Will Crank Out A Dozen Products That Fix “Digital Daily Habits”

Yahoo’s 2012 revamps for Flickr and Yahoo Mail are just a taste of what’s to come. Mayer says the company is homing in on about a dozen new products, each focusing on improving a different “digital daily habit.” Though she didn’t provide many more specifics, she did call out mail, search, and homepage as three of Yahoo’s signature areas to watch.

Since its revamp of Flickr, Yahoo has seen 25% more photos uploaded, viewed, and shared daily.

Yahoo’s biggest opportunities for growth are increasing usage, growing its international presence, and appealing to a broader demographic of users, in that order, Mayer says.

Mayer says Yahoo has more than 200 million unique mobile users a month, but it hasn’t figured out how to monetize yet, though, she points out, neither has anyone else.

Increasing search revenue will be all about increasing the actual number of people using Yahoo’s search products.