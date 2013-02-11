Conference Calendar March 2013

4th-5th: International Conference on Innovation and Entrepreneurship , Amman, Jordan Academics gather for a discussion of policies that foster global innovation and entrepreneurship.

4th-6th: Launch Festival, San Francisco

Investors and entrepreneurs host office hours for budding CEOs, while angels and VCs invest cash in companies on the rise.

5-8: Adobe Digital Marketing Summit, Salt Lake City

Digital marketers and advertisers gather to hear keynote talks from experts and Adobe brass.

8-12: South by Southwest Interactive, Austin

The brightest minds in the tech industry converge for a five-day festival of presentations, networking events, and the occasional showcase.

18-19: Social Media World Forum Europe, London

Attend, engage, learn, interact–the tenets of networking become the mantra of visiting social media marketing gurus.

22-24: Drylands Design Conference, Burbank, California

Designers and academics unite to foster water-minded innovation that could help hydrate the arid West.

24: Flash Gaming Summit 5, San Francisco

Flash is alive and well at FGS, where the best Flash game producers vie for the coveted Mochi award in a variety of categories.