Conference Calendar March 2013

MARCH
4th-5th: International Conference on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Amman, Jordan
Academics gather for a discussion of policies that foster global innovation and entrepreneurship.
4th-6th: Launch Festival, San Francisco
Investors and entrepreneurs host office hours for budding CEOs, while angels and VCs invest cash in companies on the rise.
5-8: Adobe Digital Marketing Summit, Salt Lake City
Digital marketers and advertisers gather to hear keynote talks from experts and Adobe brass.
8-12: South by Southwest Interactive, Austin
The brightest minds in the tech industry converge for a five-day festival of presentations, networking events, and the occasional showcase.
18-19: Social Media World Forum Europe, London
Attend, engage, learn, interact–the tenets of networking become the mantra of visiting social media marketing gurus.
22-24: Drylands Design Conference, Burbank, California
Designers and academics unite to foster water-minded innovation that could help hydrate the arid West.
24: Flash Gaming Summit 5, San Francisco
Flash is alive and well at FGS, where the best Flash game producers vie for the coveted Mochi award in a variety of categories.
25-29: Game Developers Conference, San Francisco
The world’s largest and longest-running pros-only video game confab returns for its 27th year.