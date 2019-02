a) Powerful

b) Sluggish

c) Agitated

Answer : If science is to be believed, you should have chosen “B.” A 1979 study by psychiatrist Alexander Schauss found that the color had a tranquilizing effect. In the new book Drunk Tank Pink, professor Adam Alter of New York University’s Stern School of Business examines the psychological cues that guide behavior, such as the use of the color in jails to calm the unruly inebriated.