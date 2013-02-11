advertisement
Splitterwerk Architects Build BIQ House Green Through And Through

By Margaret Rhodes1 minute Read

34,000 KWH. That’s the amount of heat energy–roughly three times more than the average American home uses in a year–generated annually by the algae-filled walls of Splitterwerk Architects‘ sustainable BIQ house. The five-story structure, which will be unveiled at the International Building Exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, in March, has a facade of glass panels brimming with fast-growing microalgae. By harnessing the miracle of photosynthesis, the plants can convert light into enough heat and biomass energy to power the entire zero-carbon building.

