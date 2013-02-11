A New Process At The U.S. Patent And Trademark Office Brings A Dawn of Pain-Free Patents

This month, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is switching from its more than 250-year-old “first-to-invent” system to a “first-to-file” approach. That will eliminate “interference,” a dreaded process through which other inventors could claim an idea as their own. The road to design protection just got less windy.
FIRST-TO-INVENT
- Have idea.
- Reduce it to practice–i.e., create a prototype.
- File a complete patent application.
- Case is sent to the Board of Patent Appeals and Interferences.
- Interference declared!
- “Counts” determined, i.e., the number of ways a patent allegedly interferes with someone else’s idea.
- Inventors offer proof of who first reduced the idea to practice.
- Inventors offer proof of who first had the idea.
- Too close to call!
- A big group throwdown: interviews, evidence, hearings.
- Winners declared.
- But wait, on which counts?
- You win on the idea, but not on the use of it.
- You’re screwed.
FIRST-TO-FILE
- Have idea.
- File provisional patent application.
- File complete patent application within a year.
- You’re good.
[Image: Flickr user Gabriel Jorby]