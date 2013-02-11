advertisement
Nivea’s New Shape Shows Small Changes Mean Big Savings

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

For supermarket products, even the tiniest packaging change creates ripples. Case in point: Nivea’s revamped bottles, as designed by Yves Béhar’s Fuseproject.


1. Sturdy roof
The cap is slightly domed, which lends it strength. As a result, it can be thinner and use less plastic

2. Tight fit
The new bottle packs tighter, so cases can hold 12% more. That could lower CO2 emissions from shipping by 585 tons each year.

3. Slim curves
New contours allow for walls that are thin yet strong. The form uses 15% less plastic, which will save more than 350 tons a year.

4. Precise molds
Textures on the logo, cap, and body are from careful tooling of the mold, reducing the need for extra steps in production.

