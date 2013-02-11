The Recommender: Greg Alvo, Jane McGonigal And More On What They’re Loving This Month

Ben’s Blog, by Ben Horowitz, and A VC, by Fred Wilson: “Both blogs offer great perspectives about entrepreneurship. Ben’s Blog has terrific posts for CEOs about leadership. His perspective is refreshing.”





Jane McGonigal

Author, Reality Is Broken: Why Games Make Us Better and How They Change the World, and inventor, SuperBetter

Buddhistgeeks.com: “Its podcast covers everything from the neuroscience of meditation to how DNA research can change our idea of karma. I never miss it.”

San Diego Zoo mobile app: “Research shows that people are more productive at work after looking at cute animals, so I’m always checking the live cams of the apes, polar bears, and baby panda.”