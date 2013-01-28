Oops! Twitter’s New Partner, Vine, Goes X-Rated

Days after Twitter began rolling out its partnership with Vine , it has run into a slight problem: porn posts.

The video sharing site (which is already facing problems with Facebook) accidentally put an x-rated picture on the top of its editor’s picks, The Verge reported, and has left users shielding their children’s eyes after some accidental clicks.

On Monday, Twitter issued the following statement apologizing for the x-rated error:

“A human error resulted in a video with adult content becoming one of the videos in Editor’s Picks, and upon realizing this mistake we removed the video immediately. We apologize to our users for the error.”

But on Twitter, users broadcast to the world (or their Twitter followers) they were done with the service.

Opened @vineapp this morning and the first “editors pick” post was porn. 9 yr old son was sitting w/ me. App deleted. Cc: @dickc @twitter — Tim Goodwin (@twgoodwin) January 28, 2013

Taylor Winkelmeyer on Vine Porn: “I am furious I had to see something like this – right through to the end too!”bbc.co.uk/news/technolog… — The God Particle (@The_GodParticle) January 28, 2013