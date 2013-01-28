advertisement
Oops! Twitter’s New Partner, Vine, Goes X-Rated

By Nina Mandell1 minute Read

Days after Twitter began rolling out its partnership with Vine, it has run into a slight problem: porn posts.

The video sharing site (which is already facing problems with Facebook) accidentally put an x-rated picture on the top of its editor’s picks, The Verge reported, and has left users shielding their children’s eyes after some accidental clicks.

On Monday, Twitter issued the following statement apologizing for the x-rated error:
“A human error resulted in a video with adult content becoming one of the videos in Editor’s Picks, and upon realizing this mistake we removed the video immediately. We apologize to our users for the error.”

But on Twitter, users broadcast to the world (or their Twitter followers) they were done with the service.

Later in the day, Apple quietly removed Vine from the “Editor’s Choice” section of the iPhone App Store, according to Business Insider. The app itself remains available for download, even though Apple’s developer guidelines prohibit user generated pornographic content from being distributed.

But not everyone was surprised to find adult material on Vine in the first place. Were you?

Photo by Flickr user maladova

