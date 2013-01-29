What’s Next In Brand Design

It’s no secret that Apple has been universally lauded in recent years for the amazing design employed so consistently by the brand, both in its products and its marketing. And rightfully so. Apple’s incredible aesthetic sense is best symbolized by its current beautiful, clean and simple logo.





It makes you wonder if there ever a time this company didn’t put a premium on putting out the best design work possible. Well, actually, yes, there was, when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak began the company back in 1976 with this eyesore of a logo:





It’s easy to pull this early design apart on many levels–but, of course, it’s probably the best two twenty year-olds with very thin bank accounts could put together. They had to allocate what resources they had toward their actual product.

As Apple grew and progressed, however, design was allowed to assume a central role and, of course, became one of the company’s most valuable assets. Most Apple enthusiasts, when asked to explain their devotion to the brand, will quickly mention the “look” of the products and the brand. That’s because the company views its design elements as a “present” to its customers.

Do you see your brand’s design as that kind of gift? Or just a necessity of your business? If it’s the latter, not the former, you may be selling yourself (and your brand) short.

The right design can be critical to a brand’s success. The right design connects with the consumer and engages them on a deeper level that makes them view the brand in question more favorably. We all know buying decisions are generally rooted more in unconscious emotion than in facts. Therefore, the look of a brand will play an important factor in whether the desired customers are attracted to your products or services, or repelled.

To quote Robert Brunner, designer and author of Do You Matter: How Great Design Will Make People Love Your Company, “a brand is not your logo or ID system. It’s a gut feeling people have about you. When two or more people have the same feeling, you have a brand….everything you do creates the brand experience, ergo design IS your brand.”