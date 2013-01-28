Budweiser, Meet Twitter

The self-proclaimed “King of Beers” is finally on Twitter. As spotted by Mashable on Monday, the Twitter account for Budweiser launched on Sunday — a week before the Super Bowl , which is one of the brand’s biggest advertising days of the year.

As of press time, the Bud Twitter account has only a little over 1,000 followers (though we know following that acocunt is the first thing you’ll do as soon as you finish reading this) and three tweets.

So what do you think, brand managers? Why did it take so long?