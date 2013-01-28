El Salvador’s Bakery Truce

In Ilopango, El Salvador, a truce between two violent street gangs is holding–thanks to a bakery. Approximately 20 members of the 18th Street Gang opened a bakery in the town, located several miles east of the capital. The gangsters-turned-bakers work out of a converted 400-square-foot home that has electricity but no running water. Agence France-Presse quoted one baker, Oscar Vasquez, as saying “By making bread, we have hope for a better future […] If you put an effort into it and work hard, you can help your family, even though it’s not a lot of money.”