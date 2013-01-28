Anonymous Protests Aaron Swartz’s Death By Twice Hacking A U.S. Gov’t Website

Those responsible claim they have obtained encrypted government files, as well as the encryption codes, and will release them if the government fails to implement legal reform of the justice system. This is the latest of Anonymous’ high profile hacks–last year they managed to hack into the Israeli Vice PM’s social media pages after bringing down one of the country’s governmental websites. And last week, the MIT website was defaced in retribution for the Reddit cofounder’s death.

[Image via ZDNet]