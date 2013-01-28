Cities Can Affect Temperatures For Thousands Of Miles, Studies Show

Excess heat created from burning coal and other energy sources in big cities can effect the temperature thousands of miles away, a new study published in the journal Nature Climate Change found.

Researchers from the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado found that some areas far away from cities saw their temperatures increase by 1.8 degrees F as a result of burning fossil fuels in cities. Researchers also found that the burning of fossil fuels in cities changed atmospheric patterns, resulting in cooler weather for parts of Europe.

The research is important because it can help scientists make better models to predict future climate change and can explain why some areas are warmer than models predicted.

[Photo by flickr user World Bank Photo Collection]