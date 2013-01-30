Trends In B2B Sales And Marketing From “The Challenger Sale”

I just attended a seminar to celebrate the launch of The Challenger Sale , a bestseller that reveals some credible studies on changing buyer and seller relationships. Co-author Matt Dixon, a researcher with Corporate Executive Board, outlined some important trends in B2B sales and marketing. If you are in the throes of channel and global field sales planning for 2013, you need to recognize these:

1. Consensus decision making is becoming de rigeur. Today’s corporate decision makers are very risk averse. Just when salespeople think they have a strong inside supporter, the buyer will ask them to gain buy-in from a variety of evaluators from other departments. As Dixon stated, “for salespeople, it is now a game of herding cats.”

2. Customers push more of the purchasing risk onto suppliers: Purchasing wants vendors to accept less payment up front, and make subsequent payments contingent on meeting certain milestones.

3. Buyers demand more customization. This puts further pressure on vendor profit margins and increases cost of sales.

4. The rise of third party “purchasing consultants” drives longer sales cycles, and undermines effective marketing initiatives. In addition to firms such as Deloitte, BCG, and Accenture, many former employees of vendors are now hanging out their solopreneur shingle. They are helping customers negotiate better deals with vendors.

5. Sales manages fewer buying stages. CEB estimates that nearly 60% of the buying decision is completed before a salesperson is allowed to meet the buyer. Dixon asserts “by that stage, buyers are nearly ready to negotiate. It’s very similar to how we buy cars today. We walk into the dealer, armed with competitive quotes, specifications, and consumer reviews, ready to negotiate.” Whatever happened to relationship selling? It has nearly perished.

What are the implications for marketing leaders? In a word, opportunity.