Samsung Chasing Amazon and Google As It Plans To Make Music Hub Available To Everyone

Hot on the heels of its record-breaking results , Samsung has announced that it is to make its Music Hub feature available to everyone. So, instead of just being available on Samsung devices, the service will be available to other Android devices, too. The news may put the squeeze on firms such as Google and Amazon , which already offer downloads, music streaming and cloud-based content storage. Expect some major lobbying of the record industry and, looking further ahead, the Hollywood studios by both Samsung and the existing content providers–Samsung to get in on the party, the other firms to keep ’em out.

Last year, the firm bought mSpot, the Silicon Valley firm which provides the technology behind Music Hub, and signalled its intentions in the content market. Although the service is currently only available in the U.S. and five European countries, Samsung has said it will expand to other territories this year. However, whether this will prove attractive to consumers remains to be seen. The move from hardware into content on both the mobile and the home front is a logical next step for both Samsung and Nokia, which announced its arrival on the music streaming front this weekend, but it may be a hard job persuading consumers to switch from their existing providers.

[Image from Flickr user samsungtomorrow]