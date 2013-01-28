Getting Your Team Emotionally Engaged Is Half The Leadership Battle. Here’s How To Do It

For leaders to be effective, they need to be able to be able to organize, direct, and focus people’s efforts toward the goals of the organization.

But that’s only half of a leader’s job.

The other half is being able to engage people emotionally in the goals of the company. In studying highly effective organizations, we’ve found that the best leaders are the ones who can create self-direction and self-motivation in their people.

Warren Bennis, the highly regarded leadership author, has identified that one of the attributes of great leaders is that they have a profound understanding of themselves. This lets them look at how they can apply themselves effectively to engage other people’s hearts and minds.

In our work with leaders, we recommend taking this a step further and actually sharing what you know about yourself with others. We call this identifying your leadership point of view–taking an inventory of who you are as a leader and how you got there. The goal is to create a leadership story that you can share with other people.

This can be a challenge for some leaders–especially those who are concerned about any display of vulnerability. But we’ve found, as Colleen Barrett, president emeritus of Southwest Airlines told us, “People admire you for your strengths, but they love you for your vulnerabilities.”

Sharing the complete picture of who you are as a leader helps people understand you and better anticipate what they can expect from you and what you will expect from them. It’s a blueprint that helps to build trust.