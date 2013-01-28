Unions Are Dying. What Comes Next?

Union membership has fallen to a record low yet again . Just over 1 in 10 workers are in a traditional union. If you look at private sector workers only, the number is just 6.6 percent.

Love them or hate them, in the 19th and 20th centuries labor unions helped establish a middle class, ensured professional standards for some industries, and secured access for all workers to benefits like the weekend, the minimum wage, the 8-hour day, and maternity leave. They also helped workers learn, share information, and turn out the vote.

That was then. Now, bargaining agreements don’t make sense for workers who are self-employed, work on contract, are entrepreneurs, or change jobs frequently–the average job tenure has fallen to 4.4 years. And traditional unions, to put it bluntly, are no longer associated with excellence in the workforce. Rules that dictate exactly how, where, and when workers can do their jobs don’t fit the age of flexible hours, global markets, ever-changing job roles, and telecommuting, either for employers or employees. In increasingly flat hierarchies and team-based work, even the basic division between “labor” and “management” doesn’t make a lot of sense in many contexts.

The question to be asked now is, how will some of these same jobs, of representation and negotiation for better pay and benefits, and of information sharing, networking, and political advocacy, be done by organizations that succeed unions?

Here are some possible alternatives on the horizon:

The Freelancers Union, numbering 200,000 members nationwide, provides health benefits for its members and also does political advocacy, networking, and information sharing. People who file 1099s instead of, or in addition to 1040s are now one-third of the workforce.

Companies like Starbucks and Whole Foods are vocally opposed to unions, yet profess lots of interest in their employees’ welfare and happiness and use data to track it. They call their employees “partners” and “team members.” B corporations, a special legal designation, pledge to consider employees’ interests in decisionmaking.