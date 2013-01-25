Glasgow Investing $38 Million To Become A Smart City

Glasgow has the lowest life expectancy rate in the U.K., and the organization behind the grant want the money to do something to change that. “The hope is that if we bring together energy, transport, public safety and health it will make it [Glasgow] more efficient and a better place to live,” said Scott Cain of the Technology Strategy Board. Whether money spent on making the city think smarter, rather than its residents, will go that far, remains to be seen.

[Image by Flickr user rossjl]