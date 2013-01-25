Shipping From Paris: Web Product Manager Creates Amazon Product Page Resume

Nothing has been left out–from product dimensions (186cm, that’s around 6’2″), the keen marathon runner’s best time (3h 22 mins), to what is frequently bought together (Asics running shoes and airline tickets)–and there are links all over the page to Dubost’s projects, as well as quotes from people he’s worked with. With 5.3K Facebook likes, a 100% success rate on the user review front, there is only one box which doesn’t work: you can’t add Dubost to Amazon’s wedding registry.