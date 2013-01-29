Susan Cain Helped Introverts Find Their Voice; Now, She’ll Teach Them To Embrace Public Speaking





Someone like her, in case you haven’t heard, is an introvert: No, not a recluse, hermit, or antisocialite, but a person who prefers low stimulation to high, deep conversation to shallow, and solitude to groups–observations she presented in Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking. The book, now in paperback, struck a major chord, landing her in the #4 spot on The New York Times best-seller list and a lauded spot on numerous best-of lists, as well as making her a favorite on the speaking circuit.

So now the lawyer-turned-consultant-turned-author finds herself holding not only the intimate conversations she’s always treasured but doing the public speaking she’s always feared. But as she shares with Fast Company, the two have more in common than you think. With this understanding, the speeches that used to rattle her–cut to swigging Bailey’s in a bathroom to loosen up–she now handles with aplomb, as evidenced by her TED Talk, which has been viewed by 3 million people.



One of Cain’s next projects–in between starting a new book and continuing the present tour–is to put together an online public speaking and communication class for introverts. Emphasizing authenticity over showmanship, she hopes that the course will help her readers share their minds with the world, incorporating some of the principles sketched out below. (While the launch date is to be announced, you can sign up to learn more on her website.) The class, she says, will be an outgrowth of her life experience–that of a person who has been terrified of the stage of decades.

If you’re terrified, too–like this reporter–then her insights as to why desensitization is a positive, showmanship is overrated, and even hackneyed advice can be crucial to success.

Lifting from the playbook of psychologists, Cain likes desensitization as a way to get comfortable with the microphone. Just like a flu shot gives you a weak strain of a virus to help your body build resilience, you can inoculate yourself against knee-quakes by taking in small chunks of fear that are more readily handled. To that end, Cain advises against beginning with, say, a TED Talk. Start small, like with Toastmasters, the international public speaking organization that helped her ease into speechmaking.

Whoever you are in real life is going to be the stage you.

Cain notes that the fear doesn’t come from having to communicate, but from context. We’ve each had countless experiences practicing what it’s like to communicate with somebody one-on-one–so it feels more or less okay–but getting up on stage feels so foreign. Desensitization, then, is a process of familiarization.