Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Host Fundraiser For Governor Chris Christie

According to Buzzfeed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is due to host a fundraising event at his Palo Alto residence in support of Republican Governor Chris Christie ‘s re-election. It’s not the first time the two have worked together– Zuckerbeg donated $100 million to improve Newark, New Jersey’s public schools in 2010.

But while it seems these two big players are indeed chummy, perhaps it’s not a rosy-red thumbs-up from Zuck to the entire Republican party–Betabeat points out he’s snarked at Mitt Romney before, and donated almost as much to the Democratic cause at the 2012 elections as he did to the Republican one.

Zuck isn’t the only elephant in the room…er…Facebook exec to tinker with politics, either: Key early stage player Chris Hughes is also dabbling.

[Image: Flickr user deneyterrio]