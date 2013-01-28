Social Vs. The Washington Old-Boy Network: A Case Study Of The Keystone XL Pipeline

In his recent, second inaugural address, President Obama threw down the gauntlet in defense of core Democratic ideals. He spoke of increased economic fairness, an expansion of civil rights, and a renewed commitment to environmental concerns. Of the latter, he said that a failure to address climate change “ would betray our children and future generations .”

Oh gosh, and things were going so well for the Keystone XL pipeline!

By any measure, the month leading up to the inauguration was a success for TransCanada’s efforts to win approval of the controversial oil and gas pipeline that would run from Canada’s Tar Sands region to the Gulf of Mexico. In late December, it was reported that EPA Administrator Lisa Jackson stepped down over her belief that the Obama administration was poised to give Keystone the green light. And in early January, Keystone won a major victory when Nebraska regulators reported that a revised route for the pipeline would avoid a number of environmentally sensitive areas, areas cited by the Obama administration when it blocked the project last year.

That report cleared the way for Nebraska Governor Dave Heineman to affix his official seal of approval just this week. Now, the ball is back in the president’s court. But where there was once quiet confidence in White House support for the pipeline, the President’s inaugural remarks have raised doubts. Interests on both sides know that his decision will likely impact the direction of U.S. energy policy for years to come. Unfortunately for Keystone, the political base the president sought to appease in his address resides on the other side of the issue, and it is transforming this debate into a referendum on whether he is willing to back his rhetoric with action.

While national political attention was dominated by the fiscal cliff and a new Congress, environmental activists continued gearing up for what they believe to be the fight of the century. Rather than lick their wounds after the high-profile defeats of the last month, they leveraged them into outreach and engagement opportunities that are swelling their ranks.

Likes on the “Stop the Keystone Pipeline” Facebook page have grown to four times the number on the “Support the Keystone Pipeline Page.” YouTube is now teeming with videos expressing personal and emotional appeals against the pipeline. The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) now owns the top result for a Google search on “Keystone Pipeline, Nebraska.” The National Wildlife Federation claims the top spot for searches on “Keystone Pipeline, Danger.” A search for “Tar Sands” returns no fewer than five first-page results maintained by pipeline opposition groups. All the while, activists are leveraging relationships with high-profile bloggers to further sway public opinion and demonstrate compelling third-party support.

As it has so many times in the past, the activist community is asserting its digital dominance. All of that online activity is translating into grassroots action. Protests are being carried out across the country. Petitions are being delivered to the White House in droves. And to keep the momentum building, 18 top climate scientists recently penned a letter to the president in strong opposition to the pipeline, writing that “the administration would be actively supporting and encouraging the growth of an industry which has demonstrably serious effects on climate.”