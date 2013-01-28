To Trademark Or Copyright? Options For Protecting Your Brilliant Idea

Starting a new company or creating a new product can be exhilarating and terrifying at the same time. One of the thousands of things you have to consider is ‘how do I protect my idea, my brand or my product?’ As I start another new venture , the same question kept arising–should I trademark or copyright? Alexandre Montagu, author of Intellectual Property: Money and Power in a New Era , took time out to answer a few basic questions that may be of use to you as well.

DAYNA STEELE: What is the difference between a copyright and a trademark, and how does a sole proprietor decide what is best to protect his or her interests?



ALEXANDRE MONTAGU: As a general matter, trademark protection is available for product names, while copyright protection is available for original expression (e.g. screenplays, music lyrics, and software code).

Do you have to trademark something? Isn’t it protected if you can prove when it was created and what area it covered?



As a general matter, in the U.S., trademark rights arise through use; however, there are advantages to obtaining a registration, including nationwide priority.

How does a sole proprietor search to see if there is already a trademark for a name or tagline wanted?



The Trademark Office has a free searchable database, and there are also more sophisticated databases through third parties that are fee-based.

Can a long-held URL address be considered protection enough for a company name, brand and/or tagline?

It would depend on the particular facts, but as a general matter, a URL address without anything more will likely be insufficient to establish trademark rights.

If there is a brand name and a tagline, do you trademark each separately?

This will depend on the particular facts and circumstances, but as an initial matter, the ability to seek registration will depend on how the marks are being used– if the brand name and tagline are used in a manner such that they form separate commercial impressions, then the only option will be to file separate applications.

If there are any colors used in the brand name and/or tagline, is it important to protect the color version or can just the black and white version be filed?

This will depend on the goals of the business, but as a general matter, applying for a mark in black-and-white will provide the broadest scope of protection.