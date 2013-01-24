Government Requests For Data From Google Up By 70% In Two Years

Google has released its Transparency Report , showing that Internet surveillance is on the rise all over the world, but with the U.S. accounting for almost 40% of requests to Google for data. For the first time, however, Google has not provided information about takedown requests , saying that a separate report will follow.

“The steady increase in government requests for our users’ data continued in the second half of 2012, as usage of our services continued to grow,” said Richard Salgado, the firm’s legal director of Law Enforcement and Information Security. “We’ve shared figures like this since 2010 because it’s important for people to understand how government actions affect them.”

For the first time in its two-year history, Google has provided a breakdown of these requests. 68% of them came from subpoenas, which do not require the involvement of a judge, but can be issued under the ECPA, and 22% came from ECPA search warrants, which do. The remaining 10% were from court orders. Of these requests, Google complied with 88%.