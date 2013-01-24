North Korea Plans Nuclear Test Targeting Its “Arch-Enemy,” The U.S.

North Korea is planning to launch another nuclear test and further rocket launches targeted at its “enemy”, the U.S., the country’s national defense commission said on state media. The announcement comes a day after the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution censuring the rogue state for its December rocket launch , which had limited success . Even China, Pyongyang’s only friend, which called for everyone involved in the fracas to “refrain from action that might escalate the situation in the region” has backed the U.S.’s proposal in the U.N.

The U.S.’s special envoy on North Korea policy, Glyn Davies, is currently visiting Seoul. “We hope they don’t do it, we call on them not to do it. It will be a mistake and a missed opportunity if they were to do it,” he said. “This is not a moment to increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula.” South Korea, which has been monitoring its northerly neighbor’s behavior, this morning said that it appeared that Kim Jong-un‘s regime was “ready to conduct a nuclear test at any time if its leadership decides to go ahead.”

A statement from Pyongyang indicated that North Korea was indeed ready. “We are not disguising the fact that the various satellites and long-range rockets that we will fire, and the high-level nuclear test we will carry out, are targeted at our arch-enemy the United States,” it claimed.

Earlier this month, Google chairman Eric Schmidt spent three days in the country, on a private humanitarian mission. The visit, which was frowned upon by the U.S. State Department, included a trip to an e-library, where he watched students use Google for research purposes.

