Yahoo Acquires Social Curator Tool Snip.It

Yahoo has acquired Snip.It for an undisclosed sum. The deal, which was announced earlier today, “will help us build experiences that bring people with shared interests together,” said Yahoo’s VP of product, Mike Kerns, in a statement. “Reading and sharing content is a core daily habit for most of the world, and we can’t wait to work with the Snip.It team to make that experience even more entertaining for our users.”

The startup’s founder, Ramy Adeeb, said that Yahoo was the perfect place to grow his “work in process,” which was how he described Snip.It to Fast Company in an interview last year. “Our vision has always been to make news more social,” he told Mashable via email. “And we can’t think of a better platform than Yahoo, with half a billion monthly users, to realize this vision.”

In the six months since Marissa Mayer got the CEO’s job at the sleeping Internet beast, she’s been focusing on revamping all areas, including mail and mobile (although she’s staying quiet on Yahoo’s jewel in the crown, Flickr). But could Snip.It be the secret ingredient Yahoo needs to bolster its rusting social cred? What do you think?

[Image by Flickr user sociotard