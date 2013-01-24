What A Year In Prison Taught Piper Kerman About Success

“Knowing less than nothing I began maligning the food,” Piper writes in her prison memoir, Orange Is the New Black. As Piper made a joke about going on a hunger strike, a fellow inmate, Pop, overheard her. Pop, a Russian gangster’s wife, just happened to rule the mess hall’s kitchen with an iron fist. Pointing a finger in Piper’s face, Pop warned her, “Listen, honey, I know you just got here so I know that you don’t know what’s what. That kind of shit you’re talking about, hunger strikes, that kind of shit, that’s inciting a riot. They will lock your ass up in SHU [solitary confinement] in a heartbeat. So take a tip from me and watch what you say.”

Piper Kerman

Piper, a graduate of Smith College whose book has been adapted by Weeds creator Jenji Kohan for an upcoming Netflix TV series, was building a successful career in corporate communications when the Feds knocked at her door and served her with a warrant for an arrest for a crime she had committed ten years earlier–carrying a bag stuffed with $10,000 in undeclared cash from Chicago to Brussels for a drug dealer. After a plea bargain and reduced sentence, Piper landed in Danbury, clueless about prison dynamics–the power structures among prisoners, and among prisoners and the staff.

We were curious to know about what it took to survive in prison, so we met with Piper. And we were surprised to discover that much of what she told us about surviving in jail could actually be applied to one’s career.

Think about it: a prison is a lot like a workplace. Both are inhabited by a bunch of people who did not choose each other and are stuck in the same place for some specified duration of time. Both a prison and a workplace are human ecosystems with potential risks and rewards-to-be-reaped based on one’s ability to relate to others. Of course in prison, the stakes are higher, and the downside, starker–being beaten or dumped in solitary confinement for a careless comment as opposed to being left out of an important meeting or passed over for a promotion. But whether an inmate, employee or boss, people thrive (or not) based on their interpersonal skills.

What fascinated us most about Piper’s survival skills was how much they aligned with the insights we gleaned from the superachievers who we interviewed for our upcoming book on success, The Art of Doing. How Superachievers Do What They Do and How They Do It So Well. Piper told us, “I learned in prison if you don’t perceive reality correctly and get some detachment from your condition, it will be a detriment.” Her strategies (below) required self-awareness–the ability to clearly assess one’s self and surroundings–a theme that surfaced over and over with the extraordinary people in our book.

“Some people will be kind and collaborative, some will not have your best interest at heart. So you have to watch. In other words, keep your mouth shut and your eyes open,” Piper said. “Some people like to show off and shoot off their mouth out of frustration, which can lead to a conflict with another prisoner, guard, or other staffer.”